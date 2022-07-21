Anchorage police officer shot in line of duty, expected to survive

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Alaska police officer was shot and seriously wounded while conducting a security check at an Anchorage park Wednesday night.

The officer was hospitalized and is expected to survive, Anchorage police said.

A man suspected of eluding police pulled out a handgun after the officer and a partner made contact with him around 8 p.m. local time and allegedly fired on the officer at Centennial Campground, striking the officer. Both officers returned fire on the suspect.

The man was shot multiple times and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Charges are forthcoming, the department said.

“Please keep our officer and his family in your prayers as he recovers,” the department said in a statement.

The officers’ use of force is under investigation per protocol, police said.