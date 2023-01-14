Ana Walshe update: Warrants executed in case of missing Cohasset mom

COHASSET, Mass. – Search warrants were executed Thursday as police continue to search for missing Massachusetts mom and real estate executive Ana Walshe, a member of the Quincy District Court told Fox News Digital.

The warrants were “impounded,” which means they were returned and not available to the public, according to Quincy District Court.

When asked when or if the warrants will be unsealed, the court said, “As far as I know, they won’t be.”

The court didn’t say exactly how many warrants were executed.

ANA WALSHE’S FRIENDS WANT TO CARE FOR HER KIDS AFTER BRIAN WALSHE’S ARREST

Walshe’s husband, Brian Walshe, was arraigned in Quincy District Court after he was arrested Sunday and accused of lying to police about his whereabouts on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, according to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

The Walshes live in Cohasset, which Ana was last seen alive on New Year’s Day.

She was not reported missing until Jan. 4, when she didn’t show up to work at her Washington, D.C.-based real estate firm.

When questioned by investigators who were searching for his missing wife, he allegedly failed to mention his Jan. 2 trip to Home Depot, where he bought $450 in cleaning supplies.

The trip violated his probation in his federal art fraud case.

ANA WALSHE’S HUSBAND BRIAN WALSHE IS A ‘SOCIOPATH’ AND ‘PHYSICALLY VIOLENT:’ COURT DOCS

Two law enforcement sources told CNN that police found internet records showing that the convicted art swindler had searched how to dismember a body and “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body.”

Investigators reportedly found trash bags with blood, a hatchet and a hacksaw in a Swampscott waste facility, which is about an hour away from the Walshes’ home, sources told WBZ-TV.

BRIAN WALSHE IS ‘CALCULATED GUY’ WHO ‘LACKS EMPATHY,’ ART SCAM VICTIM SAYS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brian Walshe is being held on $500,000 bond, and his lawyer, Tracy Minter, said she isn’t commenting on the case.

“I am not doing press interviews or even responding to inquiries, as right now my focus is on defending my client in court,” she told Fox News on Monday.