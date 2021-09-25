Amtrak train derails in Montana, leaving at least 3 dead: report

Emergency response crews are at the site of an Amtrak train derailment in Montana that has left at least three passengers dead, according to reports.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the three deaths were among a number of injuries, Reuters reported.

Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams released the following statement to Fox News after the train derailed, confirming that there were “injuries reported” and that Amtrak is working with local authorities to “transport injured passengers” and “safely evacuate all other passengers”:

“At approximately 4 p.m. MT, Empire Builder train 7/27 derailed five cars near Joplin, Montana. There are approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew members on board with injuries reported. Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers. Additional details will be provided as available.”

Images from the derailment, which were shared on social media, show train cars tipped over and dozens of people surrounding the aftermath. The derailment occurred on the Empire Builder line, which runs between Seattle and Chicago with a stop in Spokane.

A local news director reported that passengers were “trapped” inside.

The incident occurred between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana.

This breaking news story is developing. Check back for updates.