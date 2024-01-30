Amtrak train derails in Colorado after hitting milk truck

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An Amtrak passenger train derailed in Colorado on Monday night after hitting a truck hauling a tanker of milk, sending at least three people to the hospital, authorities said.

The California Zephyr train was traveling from the San Francisco Bay Area to Chicago when the crash happened at around 10 p.m. on Monday near Keenesburg, FOX31 Denver reported.

The tractor trailer was crossing the tracks when the train struck the trailer’s back end, which was carrying a tanker filled with milk, the Colorado State Patrol told the station.

At least three people were being treated for minor injuries at a hospital, the station reported. Police said one train employee suffered minor injuries. Their current conditions were not immediately known.

There were 69 passengers on board the train, Amtrak said, noting that the passenger cars remained upright.

Amtrak trains traveling east to Chicago were being stopped in Denver due to the derailment. Amtrak trains heading west from Chicago to Denver were halted in Lincoln, Nebraska, according to the local station.

Keenesburg is a town of about 1,300 people located about 35 miles northeast of Denver.