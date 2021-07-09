More than 200 Amtrak passengers were evacuated from a train in Maryland on Thursday night after a fire broke out underneath the train, according to reports.

The train was the Palmetto No. 90, which runs between New York City and Georgia. When the fire was detected, the train was at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport station near Baltimore, WJLA-TV of Washington reported.

Amtrak service was temporarily halted in the area, Allison Papson of FOX 5 in Washington, D.D., reported on Twitter.

Amtrak officials said 261 passengers stepped off the train while the fire was addressed.

No injuries to passengers or crew members was reported, according to WJLA. No cause of the fire was immediately reported.

In April, President Biden – a longtime Amtrak rider between Delaware and Washington, D.C., when he served in the U.S. Senate – marked the railroad’s 50th anniversary at an event in Philadelphia.

Biden said at the time that his $2 trillion spending proposal to revive the U.S. economy would include $10 billion per year for rail systems, with two-thirds of the money going to Amtrak.