Amtrak passenger shot dead aboard train in Missouri; suspect flees, authorities say

An Amtrak passenger was shot dead Friday as the train traveled through Missouri, according to reports.

A manhunt continued Saturday for the suspect, who authorities said got off the train and fled.

On Saturday, authorities identified the victim as Richie Aaron Jr., 31, of Independence, Missouri, saying he was shot dead while the train was stopped at a station in Lee’s Summit, FOX 4 of Kansas City reported. Authorities believe the suspect left the trainat that station.

The train continued to Independence after the shots had been fired because it wasn’t immediately known that Aaron had been wounded, the FOX station reported.

But by the time the train reached Independence around 9 p.m., police had been alerted and emergency personnel were waiting there when the train arrived. However, Aaron was pronounced dead at the scene, KMBC-TV of Kansas City reported.

Amtrak released a statement confirming its compliance with the ongoing investigation.

“Amtrak is supporting local authorities who are investigating a tragic incident last night involving two passengers on Train 313. One of the passengers is a fatality, while the other left the scene in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. There were no injuries to the other 81 passengers and the Amtrak crew and they were all provided alternate transportation to their final destination. … Amtrak takes its responsibility for safe travel seriously,” the company said, as FOX 4 reported.

Also Saturday, an Amtrak conductor was killed after falling from a train at a station at Westerly, Rhode Island.

The train was stopped from departing the station as staff could not locate the conductor. She was also unresponsive to her radio, the Boston Globe reported.

Amtrak police will lead the investigation, Westerly police said.