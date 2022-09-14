Amtrak cancels long distance trains, announces other schedule adjustments as rail strike looms

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amtrak says it has begun to readjust its schedule in anticipation of its rail service being interrupted later this week over a looming strike.

“While we are hopeful that parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to our service in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week,” Amtrak said in a statement. “Such an interruption could significantly impact intercity passenger rail service, as Amtrak operates almost all of our 21,000 route miles outside the Northeast Corridor (NEC) on track owned, maintained, and dispatched by freight railroads.”

Amtrak said the adjustments were necessary to ensure that “trains can reach their terminals before freight railroad service interruption if a resolution in negotiations is not reached.”

Most travel within the Amtrak-owned Northeast Corridor (Boston – New York – Washington) will not be affected and only a small number of northeast regional departures would be impacted, Amtrak said.

Empire Service between New York and Albany, Keystone Service between New York and Harrisburg, the Amtrak Hartford Line between New Haven and Springfield, Massachusetts, and the Downeaster between Boston and Brunswick, Maine, are expected to operate as scheduled.

ILHAN OMAR MARCHES WITH STRIKING NURSES PROTESTING LOW PAY, UNDERSTAFFING

For Thursday, however, all Amtrak Long Distance Trains are canceled. For Thursday evening, Amtrak said the following State-Supported frequencies have been canceled: Capitol Corridor, Amtrak Cascades, Heartland Flyer, Illinois Service, Michigan Service, Pacific Surfliner (partially), Piedmont, San Joaquins, Springfield Service (north of Springfield), and Virginia Service.

“Amtrak will notify impacted and potentially impacted customers about this situation, and will change customer’s reservation to another travel date, waiving any difference in fare for departures through October 31, or provide a full refund without cancelation fees, upon request,” Amtrak said. “Service updates for Friday, Sept. 16 will be announced on Thursday.”

The schedule adjustments came after around 4,900 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 19 voted to reject the tentative agreement negotiated by IAM leadership with the railroads, the union said Wednesday.

IAM agreed to delay any strike by its members until Sept. 29 to allow more time for negotiations and to allow other unions to vote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Railroads are trying to reach an agreement with all their other unions to avert a strike before Friday’s deadline. The unions aren’t allowed to strike before Friday under the federal law that governs railroad contract talks, which include BNSF, Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, CSX, Kansas City Southern and the U.S. operations of Canadian National.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.