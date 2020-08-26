Ammon Bundy arrested after refusing to leave Idaho auditorium

Ammon Bundy, known for leading an armed militia that took over an Oregon wildlife preserve over federal land policies in 2016, was arrested at the Idaho Capitol on Tuesday after disrupting state lawmakers during a special session, according to media reports.

Bundy was arrested around 5 p.m. after attending a hearing earlier in the day where protesters disrupted a special session on a civil liberty bill, the Idaho Press reported. He told the newspaper he was upset about “citizen journalists” being removed from the hearing.

He sat at the press desk for several hours in the Lincoln Auditorium and refused to move.

“I’m going to sit right here,” he reportedly said.

Two other people were reportedly removed from the building earlier in the day for disrupting the proceedings.

Bundy testified Monday against the proposed bill civil liability waiver legislation.

“The Idaho people are more than capable of keeping themselves safe. … We the people are tired,” he told lawmakers. “We are tired of government force, and we will only take it for so long. I recommend you act wisely, because we will not live in fear.”

Along with his supporters, Bundy reportedly burst into the House gallery and scuffled with police.