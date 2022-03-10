FOX News 

Americans hurting over gas prices call ‘bull’ on Biden’s claim he ‘can’t do much,’ Russia responsible

TAMPA, Fla. – Americans feeling the price at the pump told Fox News that President Biden’s claim that he “can’t do much” about soaring gas prices does not add up.

“That’s a bunch of bull,” Chester from Kentucky said.

Lynn, of South Dakota, told Fox News: “There has to be reserves here in the states, that they can release.”

During a gaggle with reporters in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday, President Biden was asked what he was going to do about rising gas prices.

BIDEN: ‘CAN’T DO MUCH RIGHT NOW’ TO LOWER SOARING GAS PRICES, ‘RUSSIA’S RESPONSIBLE’

“Can’t do much right now. Russia is responsible,” Biden replied.

Robert from Tampa disagreed with that assessment.

“No, it has been going for some time now,” Robert told Fox News. “Like inflation, it’s not something that happened in a couple of weeks.”

Gas station in Tampa, FL on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

BIDEN’S MISLEADING SPIN ABOUT OIL PRODUCTION UNDER HIM VS. TRUMP

Anne said she doesn’t understand President Biden’s decision to shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline.

“We have potential to take care of some of our own needs rather than go foreign,” she added.

On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg were criticized for pushing electric vehicles.

“Can’t go electric overnight,” Anne told Fox News.

“People can’t afford … the price of cars,” she said. “You’ve got to take care of your business now. We need oil now.”