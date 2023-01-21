FOX News 

American space legend Buzz Aldrin marries 63-year-old girlfriend on his 93rd birthday

Famed astronaut Buzz Aldrin surprised the country with a marriage announcement Friday on his 93rd birthday.

Aldrin married girlfriend Anca Faur, 63, Friday in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles, he announced on social media.

He and Faur “are as excited as eloping teenagers,” he added.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, JAN. 20, 1930, BUZZ ALDRIN IS BORN, MOON WALKER TAUGHT MANKIND ‘SKY IS NOT THE LIMIT’

Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur stand during the National Anthem during a dinner commemorating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s return to Earth at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, California, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
(Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG)

Buzz Aldrin salutes the U.S. Flag is brought in to a dinner commemorating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s return to Earth at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, California, July 23, 2019.
(Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG)

“On my 93rd birthday and the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation, I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur and I have tied the knot.”

Aldrin included photos of the couple in their wedding outfits in the announcement. The retired cosmonaut’s tuxedo lapel was filled with decorations from his service.

BUZZ ALDRIN REACTS TO NASA’S PERSEVERANCE ROVER LANDING ON MARS

Aldrin was the second man to walk on the moon — following Neil Armstrong — on the famous Apollo 11 mission.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buzz Aldrin, Apollo 11 astronaut, during a parade to celebrate Veterans’ Day on Fifth Avenue in New York City, Nov. 11, 2019.
(EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images)

Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin makes his entrance with girlfriend Anca Faur at an Apollo 11 anniversary celebration dinner at the Davidson Center for Space Exploration July 17, 2019, at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
(LOREN ELLIOTT/AFP via Getty Images)

Lunar Module pilot Edwin E. Aldrin Jr on board the Lunar Module during the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission, 20th July 1969.
(Neil Armstrong/Space Frontiers/Getty Images)

Faur, 63, has a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and is involved as an executive vice president for Buzz Aldrin Ventures.