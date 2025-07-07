‘American hero’ saves 165 lives in devastating Texas floods and more top headlines

​

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TOP 3

1. Coast Guard swimmer rescues nearly 200 people in deadly Texas floods.

2. Young girl describes harrowing moment she prepared for worst during deadly flood.

3. Former Houston official goes viral for making racial comments about Texas girl’s camp.



MAJOR HEADLINES

HIGH-STAKES MEETING – Trump to pressure Netanyahu on Gaza war after successful hit on Iran’s nuclear sites. Continue reading …

DANGER ZONE – ICE embedded with Marines as part of new national security pilot initiative. Continue reading …

‘RIDICULOUS’ – Trump dismisses Musk’s political ambitions in sharp rebuke. Continue reading …

FATHER’S FURY – Father furious after discovering daughter’s alleged killer should have been behind bars years ago. Continue reading …

ISLAND MYSTERY – Grim discovery in Caribbean paradise as hunt for vanished American intensifies. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

TIME’S TICKING – Trump and Lutnick confirm August 1 deadline for new trade agreements. Continue reading …

RADICAL ROOTS – Socialist NYC mayoral hopeful’s father claimed Lincoln inspired the Holocaust. Continue reading …

AIRSPACE BREACH – Fighter jets forced to confront 11 planes that violated Trump’s protected airspace. Continue reading …

GAINING GROUND – GOP states float their own versions of Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz.’ Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘SPINELESS’ – Paramount, CBS cause outrage over decision to settle Trump’s lawsuit. Continue reading …

ECHO CHAMBER – Ex-liberal cable news stars float 2026 midterms conspiracies. Continue reading …

AMERICAN TALE – New ‘Superman’ film explores politics as director dismisses those offended by message. Continue reading …

SHADOW INFLUENCE – Hunter Biden reportedly told Joe ‘I sure would love having you back’ prior to his exit from 2024 race. Continue reading …

OPINION

MIKE POMPEO – Green energy zealots hand America’s enemies the ultimate weapon. Continue reading …

FRANKLIN CAMARGO – I lived Zohran Mamdani’s socialist dream, and I had to flee my homeland. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

SWEAT VS. SLUMBER – Morning workouts can boost weight loss if one key habit is followed. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on patriotic provisions and beer breakthroughs. Take the quiz here …

ANCIENT BLADE – 1,000-year-old medieval sword emerges from river after chance discovery. Continue reading …

DESSERT DRAMA – Bride loses wedding cake and opts for this snack instead. See video …

WATCH

PRESIDENT TRUMP – Texas flooding is a 100-year catastrophe. See video …

REP. JAMES COMER – There are major legal implications in the Biden autopen investigation. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today’s in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out …



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn







SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox News Sports Huddle

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.