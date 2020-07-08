American flag displays set on fire in Massachusetts

Police in Massachusetts have launched an investigation after nearly two dozen American flags on display were burned over the Fourth of July weekend.

One of the patriotic scenes in Needham, outside of Boston, was arranged by resident Kate Robey in coordination with a local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, according to WFXT.

“Dedicated people put those out and to just burn them, nonchalantly, it’s hurtful,” she told the station.

Robey says about a dozen miniature flags set up near the town’s Memorial Park were set ablaze, while a dozen out of a display of 500 outside the Needham Exchange Club were also destroyed.

“I don’t mind what you do at your home with your flags, but these flags are my flags and it’s vandalism,” she told WFXT.

The station says Robey has been working with the VFW to set up the displays around Needham for nearly a decade.

“I think everyone appreciates it, I get honks and the waves and the thank yous,” she said.

When looking at the flags, “I think of the veterans, fallen brave and the military are out there fighting for our freedom now,” Robey added.

Police tell WFXT they are investigating the incident.