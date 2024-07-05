American flag burned, left in charred bits on July 4

A group of anti-Israel protesters celebrated the July 4th holiday by burning an American flag in New York City and chanting anti-U.S. slogans over its support for the Jewish state.

Around 100 protesters gathered in Washington Square Park in Manhattan where they protested Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip following the terror group’s deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israeli communities.

Video footage shows a Keffiyeh-wearing demonstrator trying to set fire to a tattered American flag on the ground.

NETANYAHU TRASHES NY TIMES REPORT CITING ANONYMOUS OFFICIALS WHO SAY ISRAELI MILITARY WANTS CEASE-FIRE IN GAZA

A man draped in an American flag appeared to be arguing with anti-Israel protesters and said he had been assaulted. The New York Police Department told the New York Post that one person was arrested.

The charge against the suspect was not disclosed. Fox News Digital has reached out to the NYPD. The protest was part of the coordinated “Flood Manhattan for July 4th” demonstration.

The mostly-young looking crowd could be heard chatting “F–k Israel,” F–k the USA” and ‘Israel bombs, USA hey, how many kids did you kill today?”

GAZA MILITANTS FIRE ROCKETS INTO ISRAEL AS TANK ADVANCES INTENSIFY IN NORTH AND SOUTH

Other chants included “Free free free Palestine” and “Burn it down.”

Next to a burning flag of Old Glory, was a poster of President Biden and former President Trump, the New York Post reported. The image showed both men wearing crowns beneath “DEATH TO ALL KINGS” in big block letters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The poster was apparently a reference to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last week that said a president has substantial immunity from prosecution for official acts committed while in office.