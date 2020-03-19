American detained in Lebanon released after 6 months

A New Hampshire man who beaten and tortured after being detained during a family vacation in Lebanon six months ago was finally released from prison on Thursday.

Amer Fakhoury, a naturalized U.S. citizen, was arrested in his native Lebanon during a family trip in September.

Fakhoury, who formerly fought in the South Lebanon Army during Israel’s occupation of the country, was taken into custody after a Hezbollah-backed newspaper accused him of torturing Hezbollah and Palestinian terrorists in the ‘80s and ‘90s, a charge which his family and attorney deny and he was never previously been accused of.

His lawyer, Celine Atallah, previously told Fox News the charges are fabricated, noting that after all the investigations were made into the infamous prison and the names of those accused of torture and murder were made public, Fakhoury was not among them.

Atallah had maintained that there is no evidence to support his continued detention.

“Amer’s only crime is that he is a United States citizen, which is making the Lebanese government hold him hostage to gain leverage over the United States,” she said. “This is an egregious act of criminality by them …. to torture and refuse to release a critically ill innocent American citizen just for them to gain leverage over the United States.”

After being held without charges for nearly six months, The Associated Press reported that Fakhoury was charged earlier this month by a military judge with murder and attempted murder of prisoners at a jail run by the SLA. He was also charged with kidnapping and torture.

Fakhoury’s release comes after Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas proposed bipartisan sanctions against senior Lebanese officials involved in his unlawful detention and the State Department pushed for his release.

Two videos of his apparent rescue circulated online on Thursday.

Since his detention, Fakhoury developed stage 4 lymphoma cancer.

Fox News’ Ben Evansky contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.