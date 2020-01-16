American Airlines LA-to-Chicago flight diverted to Albuquerque over unruly passenger: report

American Airlines said Wednesday a Los Angeles-to-Chicago flight was forced to divert to Albuquerque because of a disruptive passenger, according to a report.

Flight 967 from LAX to O’Hare landed in Albuquerque just before 3 p.m. and was met by law enforcement officials at the gate before taking off again a short time later, Chicago’s WMAQ-TV reported.

UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING IN NEWARK AFTER ENGINE PROBLEM FOLLOWING TAKEOFF

One inconvenienced passenger claimed on Twitter that the suspect struck a flight attendant, removed his pants and kicked seats, according to KOB in Albuquerque.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

It was unclear what charges the suspect would face.