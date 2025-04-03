American Airlines flight to Tokyo from NYC diverted to Texas for ‘maintenance issue’

​

An American Airlines flight from New York City to Tokyo was forced to turn around over the Pacific Ocean on Monday night before flying back to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas after experiencing a “maintenance issue.”

American Airlines Flight 167 took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York at about 11 a.m. on Monday and was expected to land at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport (HND) in Japan at about 2 p.m. the next day.

Flight Aware data shows that the aircraft had crossed the U.S. and was over the Pacific Ocean when nearly seven hours into the flight, it turned around and headed back toward the U.S.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner flew over several states, including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, and Oklahoma, before ultimately landing at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport just before 10:15 p.m. local time on Monday.

VIDEO SHOWS ITALIAN FIGHTER JETS ESCORTING AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT TO ROME AMID ‘SECURITY CONCERN’

American Airlines told Fox News Digital the flight was diverted due to a maintenance issue, though details surrounding the issue were not provided.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused,” American said.

MAN WITH LIFELONG FEAR OF FLYING REVEALS WHY AMERICANS SHOULDN’T WORRY AS EXPERT ALSO WEIGHS IN

All passengers on the flight were provided hotel accommodations for the night, and the flight departed the next day for Tokyo.

The diversion comes after a series of aviation disasters in the U.S.

PLANE CATCHES FIRE AT AIR SHOW IN TEXAS, 1 PERSON INJURED: REPORTS

An American Airlines plane collided with a military Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, killing 67 people last month. Less than 48 hours later, a medical ambulance flight crashed in Philadelphia, leaving seven people dead.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Then earlier this month, a Delta Air Lines flight flipped upside down and erupted into flames while landing at Canada’s Toronto Pearson Airport. Thankfully, everyone survived that terrifying ordeal.