America braces for another night of unrest as protesters, police clash in major cities

Protests continued Saturday as more demonstrations erupted in cities nationwide following the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

In some cities, authorities issued curfews in light of the at-times violent protests and destruction taking place.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney implemented a mandatory citywide curfew starting at 8 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. as protests turned violent Saturday.

Multiple police vehicles are reported to have been set on fire after protestors and police officers clashed.

Buildings have been vandalized and mass looting broke out Saturday afternoon.

Fox News Crew Chased, Attacked By Angry Mob While Reporting On Protests Outside White House

The protest started peacefully in front of City Hall as hundreds of people knelt in silence in honor of George Floyd.

“We appreciate their voice and their manner of expression. However, since that time, others have convened in Center City and are committing criminal acts, including vandalism. Those acts will not be tolerated,” the Philadelphia Police Department tweeted.

Video posted to Twitter showed what appeared to be Chicago police officers being swarmed, hit and dragged by protesters.

Protesters again converged on the White House, as some climbed on top of Secret Service cars and pushed security barricades further down Pennsylvania Avenue.

POLICE CHIEFS ACROSS US CONDEMN OFFICERS INVOLVED IN GEORGE FLOYD DEATH

President Trump had praised the Secret Service’s action Friday night by saying the protestors would “…have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons,” had they crossed the White House fence. But Trump criticized D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for not letting D.C. police get involved, quoting her as saying “not their job.”

Bowser fired back, first calling Trump’s comments “gross” and saying his reference to attack dogs ignited the worst memories in America’s fight against segregation.

“We are grieving hundreds of years of institutional racism,” Bowser said. “People are tired, sad, angry and desperate for change.”

PROTESTS DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD RAMP UP AGAIN NATIONWIDE

Bowser, who was joined by D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham, also said that Trump’s claims regarding the D.C. police were false.

D.C. police were present, along with U.S. Park Police, Friday night and were ready to help Secret Service in Layfette Park, the area where protestors gathered in front of the White House, as they have done in the past.

Close to 300 protestors have reportedly been arrested in New York City between Thursday and Friday night, and demonstrators have continued to protest through Saturday.

New Yorkers mourned the death of Eric Garner who died from an NYPD officer’s chokehold in 2014 by attending a rally the Rev. Al Sharpton hosted.

The crowd chanted “I can’t breathe,” which were the last words Garner reportedly said — but also one of the last statements said by Floyd before he was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

Trump has responded to the nationwide protests by blaming liberal leaders and threatening use of the military involvement.

In a tweet Saturday, he said: “Liberal Governors and Mayors must get MUCH tougher or the Federal Government will step in and do what has to be done, and that includes using the unlimited power of our Military.”