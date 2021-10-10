Ambushed Louisiana trooper’s dead body went unnoticed for 12 hours

Louisiana State Police say an investigation will be launched over how a trooper was ambushed, killed and his body not found for more than 12 hours amid a day-long crime spree by a suspect Saturday, local news reported.

Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was a 19-year-veteran of the force. He was found inside his patrol vehicle in Prairieville, about 18 miles southeast of Baton Rouge, hours after being “ambushed,” Col. Lamar Davis, superintendent of the Louisiana State Police, told reporters Saturday night.

“Trooper Gaubert embodied everything we stand for; honor, duty, selfless service, and courage. In the days ahead, we will mourn his tragic death and honor his service to our department and the citizens of Louisiana,” a statement on the agency’s Facebook page reads. “At this time, we ask that you please respect Trooper Gaubert’s family’s privacy.”

The man suspected of shooting and killing him is in custody.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Matthew Mire, was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m., after a daylong manhunt in area woods.

Mire was wanted in a Louisiana shooting spree that stretched across several parishes and included the death of Trooper Gaubert.

At least one other person – who was believed to be the suspect’s half-sister – was killed during the spree.

At least three other people were wounded, one of them critically, reports said.

Prior to Mire’s apprehension, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said he was wanted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, home invasion and illegal possession of stolen items with a value up to $25,000, the station reported.

No motive for the shootings was immediately clear, authorities said.

Louisiana State Police ask you keep their troopers and Trooper Gaubert’s family in your prayers.