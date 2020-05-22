Amber Alert issued after non-verbal 9-year-old abducted outside Florida Home Depot

Florida has issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old boy with autism whom police say was abducted from a Home Depot parking lot in Miami.

One of the store’s employees told WSVN that Alejandro Ripley was snatched Thursday night after two unknown men rammed their vehicle into his mother’s car.

“I saw the police, so I tried to ask somebody, and they told me they kidnapped a kid,” the employee said. “They took objects from the mother, and it’s really impressive how you see these things happen in Miami because you don’t expect somebody to get kidnapped here in Miami, so it’s very frustrating to think that happens here.”

Officials described the suspects as two black males – one of which may have been wearing all black clothing and a black bandana over his face. They fled the scene in a light blue sedan.

Ripley, meanwhile, was last seen wearing a blue Captain America shirt, black shorts and black Crocs shoes. He is 4 feet 11 inches and weighs 120 pounds, and has a scar on his left leg.

The Miami-Dade Police Department also says Ripley has autism and is non-verbal.

Investigators are warning the public not to approach the suspects if spotted – but instead to call law enforcement immediately.