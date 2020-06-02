Amber Alert in Washington for girl, 3; suicidal father eyed in kidnapping

An Amber Alert has been issued in Washington state after a 3-year-old girl was taken by her father, who investigators believe is suicidal.

Melody Lopez was last seen Monday in Wapato, a town in southern Washington’s Yakima County, according to an Amber Alert issued by the Wapato Police Department.

Her father, 32-year-old Jose Lopez-Madrigal, does not have custody of Melody, Q13 FOX reported.

Police initially believed they were in a blue 1999 Honda Odyssey, but the vehicle was later found with no sign of Melody or her father.

Melody is described as 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white-and-red striped shirt and gray leggings, according to investigators.

Lopez-Madrigal is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and150 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray/black baseball cap and has a distinct mustache.