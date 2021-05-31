Amazon delivery driver shot in face during dispute in Brooklyn

An Amazon delivery driver was shot in the face in Brooklyn on Monday after getting into a spat over a minor fender-bender while on his rounds, witnesses and law-enforcement sources told The Post.

The 22-year-old driver was grazed by the bullet, which was fired through the window of his delivery truck at DeKalb and Wyckoff avenues in Bushwick shortly before 11:30 a.m., sources said.

Witnesses said the beef started when the Amazon driver allegedly struck the gunman’s parked Infiniti.

“The Amazon driver, he hit the other car a little,” an employee of Vera’s Barber Shop on Wyckoff Avenue told The Post. “The (Infiniti) guy came out of the other car, angry, yelling, talking angry, saying bad things.

“He takes out a gun and shoot[s] twice,” the woman said of the suspect.

Another local store worker said that before the shooting, the Amazon employee told the angry Infiniti driver, “Fine, let’s call the cops.”

He said that’s when the Infiniti driver went to his car and came back with a gun, opening fire through the Amazon truck’s passenger side window.

“He came back a minute later and shot him,” the witness said.

The victim walked about a block to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, sources said.

His assailant fled and remains on the loose. Cops recovered a single shell casing at the scene, according to the sources.

Detectives from the 83rd Precinct in Bushwick are investigating the shooting.

