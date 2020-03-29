Amazon delivery driver in California caught on camera apparently spitting on package

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An Amazon delivery driver in California apparently spit on his hand and wiped it on a package as he dropped it off, as seen in security cam footage — this while the deadly coronavirus crisis grips the country.

The victims said they noticed their package was wet and at first suspected a dog had urinated on it, Fox 11 first reported. But they checked the video from their Ring doorbell camera and saw a deliveryman spit on his hand and wipe it on the box.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

It happened in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The package recipient, Marcus Martinez, posted the video to Twitter, according to the New York Post, although the tweet appears to have since been deleted.

In the video, a gray-haired man in glasses and a short-sleeved Amazon shirt appears to spit on his palm and wipe vigorously on the box before scanning the label and taking a picture of its arrival.

LOS ANGELES TO SHUT OFF WATER, POWER OF NONESSENTIAL BUSINESSES THAT REFUSE TO CLOSE AMID CORONAVIRUS

A spokesperson for Amazon told the station that the driver is no longer delivering packages.

“If it truly was a malicious act by the driver, we will be sure he is held accountable, up through and including law enforcement action,” the spokesperson said.

The coronavirus crisis has surged in the United States, with more than 115,000 confirmed cases Saturday evening. At least 1,891 people have died of the virus domestically.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging people to practice social distancing and careful hygiene to fight the spread. And as a result, state governors have ordered retail stores and other “nonessential” businesses closed in many states, and some Americans are turning to online shopping.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A number of states — California included — have also told residents to stay indoors except when necessary and to avoid close contact with people outside their households.

And in Pennsylvania Wednesday, police charged a woman with making terroristic threats and other crimes after she allegedly coughed on an estimated $35,000 in food at a supermarket as part of a sick prank.