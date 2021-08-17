A New York City man has been arrested in connection with 14 fires set throughout Manhattan, including the outdoor dining portion of a restaurant, over a 90-minute period, police said Tuesday.

Alex Blodgett, a 39-year-old Brooklyn resident, was arrested early Monday morning and charged with criminal mischief and three counts each of arson and reckless endangerment, the New York Police Department (NYPD) told Fox News on Tuesday. Blodgett is accused of setting fire to the outdoor structure at Loulou French Bistro on Eighth Avenue in Chelsea at about 4:15 a.m. Monday, police said.

