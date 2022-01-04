The man freed without bail after he allegedly torched the “All-American” Christmas tree outside the New York City headquarters of Fox News is on the lam, authorities said.

Craig Tamanaha, 49, failed to comply with the conditions of his release and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 29, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

He allegedly set the red, white and blue artificial tree ablaze Dec. 8 after “thinking about lighting the tree on fire all day,” according to a criminal complaint.

Tamanaha was arraigned on one count each of felony second-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment and misdemeanor fifth-degree arson.

Judge Martinez Alonso ordered Tamanaha to regularly check in with a supervised release program but could not set bail. Criminal justice reforms enacted in 2020 bar the setting of bail on these charges.

But Tamanaha allegedly didn’t check in with the supervised release program as required, officials said.

He was originally due in court Tuesday on the case.

Tamanaha, who is homeless, allegedly sneaked into the enclosure around the 50-foot tree in Midtown at about 12:10 a.m. and allegedly lit it on fire, causing $500,000 in damage, according to the complaint.

A new tree was installed days later.