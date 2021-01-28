Alleged Capitol rioter, 'Three Percenter' militia member, indicted in connection with insurrection

Robert Gieswein, a man the government says “appears to be affiliated with the radical militia group known as the Three Percenters,” has been indicted on several felony charges, according to court documents unsealed on Thursday.

Gieswein has been indicted on six counts, including obstructing an official proceeding before Congress and assaulting an officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon. Specifically, according to the indictment, “an aerosol irritant spray and a baseball bat.”

Gieswein potentially faces up to 20 years in prison for these charges, if convicted.

CAPITOL POLICE UNION REBUKES TOP BRASS AFTER OFFICERS AT RIOT SUSTAIN BRAIN INJURIES, ONE WILL LOSE EYE

The government describes “The Three Percenters” as a “domestic militia that advocates for resistance to the U.S. federal government policies it considers to infringe on personal, local and gun ownership rights,” court papers state.

CAPITOL POLICE APOLOGIZES, ADMITS ADVANCED INTEL SHOWED CONGRESS WAS TARGET BEFORE INSURRECTION

Court documents include several photographs of the man alleged to be Gieswein inside and outside of the Capitol wearing “distinctive paramilitary gear,” including a photo the government alleges was taken inside the Capitol while holding what appears to be a “spray canister in his hand.”

The government also notes that Gieswein has posted several pictures on his Facebook profile flashing hand signs commonly used by the Three Percenters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gieswein, a 24-year-old from Colorado, has been ordered detained pending trial.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.