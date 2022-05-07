Alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James indicted

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alleged subway shooter Frank James has been indicted after authorities say he shot multiple people on a Brooklyn train station last month.

According to the indictment from the United States District Court Eastern District of New York, a grand jury indicted James with carrying out a terror attack against a mass transit system as well as discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING SUSPECT FRANK JAMES IN CUSTODY, ENDING 24+ HOUR MANHUNT: ‘WE GOT HIM’

If convicted on the first count, James faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. If convicted on the second count, James faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison with a maximum of life in prison.

No date has been set for the arraignment.

NYC SUBWAY SHOOTING SUSPECT GETS DNA SWAB FROM FBI, DEFENSE SOUNDS ALARM, PROSECUTORS RESPOND

James is accused of injuring 29 people in a Sunset Park, Brooklyn, subway station around 8:25 a.m. on the morning of April 12. James was allegedly aboard a Manhattan-bound N train during morning rush-hour when he placed a gas mask on his face, activated a smoke canister and opened fire inside the train and on the platform of the 36th Street subway station.

Authorities said James rented a U-Haul van from a Philadelphia store on Monday and made his way into Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, according to the federal criminal complaint.

Authorities allege that James then boarded a different subway after the attack and fled from the area. According to the complaint, authorities discovered two bags and the reflective jacket among items that were left behind at the scene.

“The first bag contained, among other items, a firearm, a plastic container containing gasoline, a torch, a U-Haul key, and multiple bank cards,” the document states. “The second bag contained fireworks, which are black powder-filled explosives.”

James was later arrested by NYPD officers after calling into a tipline and informing authorities of his location.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We got him,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared during an afternoon news conference.

Fox News’ Marta Dhanis contributed to this report.