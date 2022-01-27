Another round of arctic air will move into the eastern half of the country over the next few days, as a powerful coastal storm develops this weekend.

Along this arctic front, some snow will fall over the Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic and Appalachians.

Bitter cold air will return to the upper Midwest on Friday.

All eyes will be on the nor’easter this weekend, as it rides up the East Coast.

Computer models are still in disagreement on how much of an impact this storm will have.

Winter weather advisories are posted from the coastal Carolinas up into New England.

Residents should stay informed of the latest forecast details.

Another round of snow will fall across the northern and central Rockies on Thursday, bringing rain over South Texas on Friday.