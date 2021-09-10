Security forces were conducting sweeps at Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base late Thursday after reports of an active shooter but within hours an “all-clear” was given, according to reports.

Security officers see outside Wright-Patterson Air Force Base . (WRGT)

The all-clear was reported over the base’s loudspeaker public address system more than four hours after two people reported hearing shots fired, according to FOX 8 in Cleveland.

The entire base was on lockdown, but emergency responders focused on the base’s National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A, according to a tweet from the 88th Air Base Wing.

The base’s loudspeaker could be heard from outside the base saying, “Lockdown, lockdown, lockdown,” according to WHIO.com.

Wright-Patterson is Ohio’s largest single-site employer with more than 27,000 civilian employees and military personnel, the Associated Press reported.

