Alice Johnson receives full pardon from President Trump

President Donald Trump granted a full pardon for Alice Johnson Friday, two years after he commuted the remainder of her sentence.

Johnson, a criminal justice reform advocate, was serving a life sentence without parole for her involvement in a nonviolent federal drug case until it was commuted June 2018.

On Friday, he went a step further, announcing that he would fully pardon her. “Alice was given a life sentence, and you spent about 22 years, and for something that today a lot of people wouldn’t even be going to jail for,” Trump said in a press briefing.

“I’m so proud of you, and we are giving Alice a full pardon. I just told her.”

Following the announcement, Pastor Robert Jeffress led a group prayer thanking the president for his work and asking for blessings for Johnson.

She spoke Thursday night at the Republican National Convention, praising Trump for pushing criminal justice reform and giving her “a second chance.”