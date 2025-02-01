Alexander brothers’ alleged victims recount terrifying attacks in impact statements

Prosecutors released footage this week of alleged victims detailing their claims of sexual assault by the Alexander brothers, accused of drugging and then sexually assaulting and raping dozens of women across multiple states.

Miami-Dade prosecutors released the videos on Tuesday as part of the state’s cases against Oren and Alon Alexander, according to NBC6.

Tal, 38, and Oren Alexander, 37, two prominent jet-setting brokers in New York and Miami, and their brother Alon Alexander, Oren’s identical twin, were arrested in Miami Beach on Dec. 11 and have since been taken into federal custody.

“I was scared for my life, just because of what I just experienced,” one woman whose identity was concealed said in the footage. “Not only the rapes, but just, like, how they were.”

On Dec. 31, 2016, she thought she was meeting Alon Alexander for a barbecue at a Miami Beach condo. But unexpectedly, she said, his twin brother Oren and a third man, Ohad Fisherman, were waiting for her arrival.

“[Fisherman] just pushed me down and had his knees and hands on my shoulders holding me down,” she recalled in the video, according to NBC6. “I was crying, and I know the whole time I was asking them not to do it . . . I was just like ‘Please no, please no.'”

The woman claimed that Alon and Oren took turns raping her while Fisherman held her in place, according to her interview with investigators. All three men face sexual battery charges and are awaiting trial; Fisherman is not accused of raping the woman.

The woman confided in family and friends about the terrifying ordeal but said she was too frightened of the men to report the attack at the time, NBC6 reported.

“They just had this weird presence about them,” she said. “It was just very, very, very scary.”

In October 2021, Oren allegedly invited another woman to his Flamingo Drive home. What was initially a flirtatious encounter devolved into assault, she said.

“I start pulling away and as I pull away, he starts getting aggressive, kissing me, holding me firmly. He ripped the top of my dress,” the second woman said in footage released this week. “He pushed me onto his bed, and I laid there stiff and in shock, and he got on top of me.”

Joel Denaro and Edward O’Donnell IV, attorneys representing Oren and Alon, told NBC6 that the accusers’ stories “will collapse not only under their own weight but with evidence that will prove they are not believable.”

“Aside from the obvious financial reward they are seeking after eight years of not reporting to law enforcement, we will show evidence, witnesses, and motivations contradicting their stories,” he told the outlet.

Fisherman’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Currently, Oren, Alon and Tal are in federal custody in New York. There, they are facing sex trafficking charges, but they deny allegations against them.

Law enforcement officers have interviewed over 40 women, who reported “being forcibly raped or sexually assaulted by at least one of the Alexander Brothers,” according to a recent letter by the prosecution, obtained by Fox News Digital.

In many of these alleged instances, “one or more of the Alexander Brothers drugged their victim prior to the rape,” prosecutors wrote in the letter addressed to U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni.

Each of the brothers has separately been accused by at least 10 women of forcible rape between 2002 or 2003 and 2021, according to the letter.

Authorities executed a warrant on Dec. 11 to search Tal Alexander’s apartment inside a skyscraper on Manhattan’s “Billionaire’s Row.” During the search, multiple hard drives were discovered and seized, including one with a large quantity of sexually explicit videos and pictures , according to the letter and prosecutor’s statement during a hearing earlier this month.

The apartment was previously shared by Oren and Tal Alexander, the letter continues, adding that the photos and videos were found on a hard drive in a closet that appeared to include items belonging to Oren.

The seized photos and videos depict “at least Oren, Alon, and several third parties recording or photographing themselves with women in states of intoxication and undress,” and in multiple videos, “the women appear initially unaware that they were being recorded and became upset and attempted to hide or flee from the camera after realizing they were being filmed,” prosecutors wrote.

All three brothers were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and a separate count of sex trafficking of one woman by force, fraud or coercion. In addition, Tal Alexander was charged with the sex trafficking of a second victim.

Earlier this month, Judge Caproni denied bail, finding that the Alexander brothers pose a flight risk and a risk to the community. She said the evidence is strong, adding that the men pose a danger to unsuspecting women.

Alon Alexander appealed that decision on Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Oren and Tal Alexander co-founded the real estate firm Official, which offers luxury listings in places like New York City, the Hamptons, Miami and Los Angeles, in 2022 after rising through the ranks at Douglas Elliman, one of the largest real estate brokerages in the country, according to prosecutors.

Their past clients include Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Liam Gallagher and Lindsay Lohan, according to CBS News.

Fox News Digital’s Mollie Markowitz contributed to this report.