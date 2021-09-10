Alex Murdaugh’s gunshot wounds not self-inflicted, lawyer says

An attorney for Alex Murdaugh said on Thursday that the gunshot wound suffered by the South Carolina legal scion was not self-inflicted.

Murdaugh had entry and exit wounds and suffered a skull fracture and brain bleeding when he was shot in Varnville on Saturday – despite an initial report claiming he had no “visible injury,” his attorney Jim Griffin said, according to WIS.

Murdaugh’s shooting apparently at the hands of an unknown gunman drew headlines coming three months after the unsolved double murder of his wife and 22-year-old son.

An incident report released early Thursday raised even more questions about the incident when a box was checked saying the victim had no “visible injury.”

Later that day, though, the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office released a corrected incident report that showed a box for “yes” was now checked for visible injury and an explanation was added saying “Other Major Injury,” The Post and Courier said.

Also changed from the initial report, obtained by the newspaper, was a box asking if Murdaugh had been using alcohol — it was changed from “no” to “unknown.”

No information has been released about a possible suspect.

Murdaugh, 53, had pulled over on Salkehatchie Road to fix the tire when a pickup truck passed him and circled back, asking if he was having vehicle trouble, Griffin said, according to WCBD. Murdaugh began speaking to the man inside the truck as he opened fire, Griffin reportedly said.

Griffin didn’t respond to a request for comment from The Post.

Murdaugh was able to call 911 for assistance, but was later airlifted to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Two days after the shooting, Murdaugh was pushed out of his law firm amid accusations he’d stolen $1 million. He also entered drug rehab.

Those revelations were the latest twist in the saga of Murdaugh’s, a high-profile South Carolina family that has established a legal dynasty in the region.

Alex’s wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, were found shot dead at a family property in June. Paul was facing charges in the death of teenager Mallory Beach, who died in a boat crash that Paul was said to be driving.

