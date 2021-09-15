Alex Murdaugh: South Carolina police launch probe into death of longtime housekeeper

South Carolina authorities will launch a probe into the death of the former housekeeper for disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh who died in a mysterious 2018 slip and fall accident, authorities said Wednesday.

“Based upon a request from the Hampton County Coroner earlier today, as well as information gathered during the course of our other ongoing investigations involving Alex Murdaugh, SLED is opening a criminal investigation into the death of Gloria Satterfield and the handling of her estate,” the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a statement.

The announcement came on the same day Satterfield’s two sons – Tony Satterfield and Brian Harriott — filed a lawsuit against Murdaught over his alleged failure to pay damages for her death.

Attorneys for the family said none of the $505,000 settlement reached with Murdaugh has been paid.

Gloria Satterfield, 57, worked as a nanny for the Murdaughs for over two decades and was “told she was part of the Murdaugh family, the lawsuit filed in Hampton County claims. In February 2018, she mysteriously fell while working in the Murdaugh home and died.

In December 2018, Murdaugh agreed to a $505,000 settlement to be paid to Satterfield’s sons. The amount would be split to cover $500,000 for liability and $5,000 for medical costs, according to the lawsuit.

“To date, Tony and Brian have not received any monies from any claims or settlements with Murdaugh and his insurance carriers following their mother’s death – Not one dime,” attorney Eric Bland claimed in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also named Corey Fleming, who was introduced to Satterfield and Harriott by Murdaugh to be their attorney. Flemming and his firm were paid $166,000 for representing the Satterfield family while nothing has been paid to the two children, the lawsuit states.

Court documents said Fleming was a former college roommate of Murdaugh’s, a close friend and godfather to his 22-year-old son, Paul. Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie, were found by Alex Murdaugh shot dead outside their home in June.

“Tony and Brian trusted Alex Murdaugh and because of their trust in him, Tony and Brian retained Fleming and MKF to represent them,” the suit states.

The lawsuit and new investigation come amid a separate inquiry into a recent shooting that injured Murdaugh, a high-profile attorney whose wife, Maggie, and son were murdered in a double shooting in June.

Authorities arrested a man who allegedly conspired with Murdaugh to shoot and kill him in a bizarre plot to collect $10 million in life insurance payouts to his son. Murdaugh sustained a superficial wound on Sept. 4 on the side of a rural road.

He told authorities he was shot while trying to fix a flat tire.