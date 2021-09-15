Alex Murdaugh: South Carolina police lauch probe into death of longtime housekeeper

South Carolina authorities will launch a probe into the death of the former housekeeper for disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh who died in a mysterious 2018 slip and fall accident.

“Based upon a request from the Hampton County Coroner earlier today, as well as information gathered during the course of our other ongoing investigations involving Alex Murdaugh, SLED is opening a criminal investigation into the death of Gloria Satterfield and the handling of her estate,” the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Wednesday.

Attorney’s for the family of Gloria Satterfield said this week no money from a settlement over her death has been received.

The investigation comes amid a separate inquiry into a recent shooting that injured Murdaugh, a high-profile attorney whose wife and son were murdered in a double shooting in June.

Authorities arrested a man who allegedly conspired with Murdaugh to shoot and kill him in a bizzare plot to garner millions in life insurance payouts to his son.