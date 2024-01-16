Alex Murdaugh returns to court to fight for new murder trial

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Alex Murdaugh appeared in a Richland County, South Carolina, courtroom Tuesday morning to discuss his request for a new murder trial.

Lawyers for Murdaugh, who was convicted last year of fatally shooting his wife and son in June 2021 on their family hunting estate, are expected to argue that Colleton County Clerk Beck Hill engaged in jury tampering before they found Murdugh guilty of the double murder.

Murdaugh appeared in an orange jumpsuit beside his attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian for the pre-hearing procedure.

South Carolina Justice Jean Toal said Murdaugh’s defense must prove allegations of prejudice in order to get a new trial. Harpootlian said he wants all 12 jurors who presided over the Murdaugh trial to testify about what Hill may have told them,, and South Carolina prosecutor Creighton Waters argued that they should be questioned in private.

Toal later said jurors who presided over the double-murder trial should be questioned, on the record, in open court.

“Our focus will be on jurors who heard case,” the judge said.

Griffin and Harpootlian alleged in their motion for a new trial that Hill advised jurors not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony, pressured the panel to reach a “quick guilty verdict” and lied to the trial judge in a campaign to remove a panelist that was sympathetic to the defense.

“Ms. Hill did these things to secure for herself a book deal and media appearances that would not happen in the event of a mistrial,” the filing says. “Ms. Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has opened two investigations into Hill’s conduct during Murdaugh’s murder trial, including a probe into allegations that Hill used her position as clerk to benefit financially from sales of her book about the case, which she later admitted included plagiarized writing, and another probe into the jury tampering allegations.



Neil Gordon, co-author of “Behind the Doors of Justice,” said in a press release that Hill used portions of a BBC article in her writing. Book sales have since been halted.

Prosecutors are expected to call Hill to the stand Tuesday. The defense is expected to call retired Judge Clifton Newman, who oversaw the Murdaugh case, and South Carolina prosecutor Creighton Waters.

Murdaugh, 55, was sentenced in March to two life terms for fatally shooting his 52-year-old wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and his son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, in June 2021.

Murdaugh was also sentenced to 27 years in November for his financial crimes. He agreed to plead guilty to 22 counts — including breach of trust, money laundering, forgery and tax evasion — out of about 100 total counts totaling as much as $10 million in exchange for the 27-year prison sentence.

Murdaugh previously pleaded guilty to 22 counts of financial fraud and money laundering in federal court.

