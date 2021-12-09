Alex Murdaugh paid alleged hitman with funds from Gloria Satterfield estate from fake, lawsuit says

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh used $2 million from the estate of his former family housekeeper to pay off an alleged hitman accused of shooting him in a botched assisted-suicide scheme, the lawyers for the housekeeper’s sons allege.

Curtis Edward Smith, also known as “Cousin Eddie,” was paid with funds from proceeds that were supposed to be used to settle the 2018 trip-and-fall death of Gloria Satterfield, the longtime housekeeper of the Murdaugh family, Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter, lawyers for her estate said in an amended lawsuit that also accuses Bank of America of aiding and abetting Murdaugh in laundering millions in stolen funds.

He also engaged in other suspicious activity that should have been flagged by the banking giant, according to the suit.

“BOA is the bank of a money launderer. BOA is a bank of fraud,” the lawsuit states. “They are nothing more than a high-tech laundromat.”

The lawsuit seeks to explore Smith’s possible role in Murdaugh’s alleged fraud and for him to hand over any money or property belonging to Satterfield’s estate.

A civil lawsuit was initially filed on Sept. 15 on behalf of Satterfield’s sons, Michael Anthony Satterfield and Brian Harriott, detailing the theft of money from the housekeeper’s heirs. Wrongful death settlements were secured from insurance carriers for amounts totaling $4.3 million.

The amended suit says Murdaugh issued checks to Smith between Oct. 8, 2019 to May 28, 2021 through fake “Forge” accounts for nearly $165,000. Another 254 checks totaling $1.8 million were issued to Smith from Murdaugh’s personal account and through transfers from the fake accounts, the lawsuit states.

“Upon information and belief, at least a portion of the funds transferred to Cousin Eddie came from the monies that were wrongfully taken from the Plaintiffs,” the lawsuit states.

Documents provided by attorneys for Satterfield’s estate purportedly show a Bank of America account under the name “Forge,” which was used to keep $3.4 million that was allegedly stolen from various victims.

“Through this action, the Satterfield family hopes to find the answer to the ultimate question: Where’s the money? ” Bland and Richter said in a news release.

Bank of America denies any wrongdoing and said it was not aware of any theft.

“There is no basis for this lawsuit and we are asking the court to dismiss it,” the company said in a statement to Fox News. “Make no mistake, the wrongdoer here was Mr. Murdaugh, and the diversion of these funds occurred away from Bank of America. We had no knowledge of any theft and followed standard procedures in account openings for a sole proprietor business. “

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has opened an investigation into Statterfied’s death, which was ruled as natural, but inconsistent with injuries sustained in a trip-and-fall accident, officials said.

Murdaugh is already charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report in connection to an alleged Sept. 4 shooting. He allegedly told authorities he hired Smith to shoot him so his surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

The shooting occurred after Murdaugh resigned from the Hampton, South Carolina law firm founded by his great-grandfather amid allegations he embezzled millions from clients.

In June, his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, were murdered at their home. No suspects have been named in the case and the killings remain unsolved. Alex Murdaugh has denied involvement.

