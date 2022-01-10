close

As once-prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh seeks a reduction in his $7 million bond, a former highway patrolman injured in the line of duty is expected to deliver his victim impact statement in court Monday alleging the legal scion defrauded him out of over $100,000.

Included in the more than 50 charges Murdaugh is facing for alleged financial crimes are the allegations involving former South Carolina highway patrolman Thomas L. Moore. An indictment outlines how Murdaugh allegedly conned Moore out of $125,000 in settlement funds after the patrolman was injured in the line of duty, instead depositing the money into a fraudulent bank account for personal use.

Moore is expected to deliver a victim impact statement before Circuit Judge Alison Renee Lee in Richland County during a virtual hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. ET Monday.

“Closure is important. If you can’t get closure, if you can’t find the man to try him and convict him there will be no closure,” Moore told WCIV in an on-camera interview before the hearing. “I just want the court to understand from my perspective he does not need to be released from jail ever until he goes to trial. If he is found not guilty in trial that’s a completely different situation, but as things stand right now, he is a danger. He is a danger, he is flight risk and he is a danger to people as far as money.”