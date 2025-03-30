Albuquerque GOP headquarters targeted in alleged arson: ‘Direct assault on our values’

​

The entrance to the Republican Party headquarters in Albuquerque was destroyed in an alleged arson attack and vandalism attempt, according to the organization.

The alleged incident happened early Sunday morning after the organization shared images showing the damage to the entryway of the building.

The Albuquerque Fire Department also confirmed the alleged attack, saying they were dispatched to the call right before 6 a.m. and said the fire was brought under control within five minutes of fire crews’ arrival, the department said in a post on their Facebook page.

The structure suffered damage to the front entryway and smoke damage throughout the building, the department said, and added that there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported.

The fire department, along with the Albuquerque Police Department, said this is an active and ongoing joint FBI/ATF investigation.

Republican Party of New Mexico Chairwoman Amy Barela shared the images in a post on X, claiming the alleged vandalism was “a deliberate act of arson which also included spray-painting the words ‘ICE=KKK.’

“This horrific attack, fueled by hatred and intolerance, is a direct assault on our values, freedoms, and our right to political expression,” Barela wrote.

Barela continued, stating that this alleged action “is not an isolated incident.”

“It is part of a disturbing pattern of politically motivated violence that has plagued our country—fueled in part by the silence and implicit encouragement from progressive leaders who refuse to condemn these acts,” Barela said.

The chairwoman added that they are working closely with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), local law enforcement, and federal investigators and “are committed to providing every piece of evidence necessary to bring those responsible to justice and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“We are deeply relieved that no one was harmed in what could have been a tragic and deadly attack,” the chairwoman wrote.

“Those who resort to violence to undermine our state and nation must be held accountable, and our state leaders must reinforce through decisive action that these cowardly attacks will not be tolerated.”

In response to the organization’s claims, a spokesperson for the Democratic Party of New Mexico told Fox News Digital that they condemn any actions taken against the GOP and hope whoever is responsible for the alleged attack is caught.

“The Democratic Party of New Mexico condemns any vandalism at the Republican Party of New Mexico headquarters as strongly as possible,” the statement read.

“We firmly maintain that this sort of act has absolutely no place in our Democracy, and that peaceful discourse and organization are the only ways to approach political differences in our country. We hope whoever is responsible is found and held accountable.”

Fox News Digital reached out to FBI Albuquerque for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

