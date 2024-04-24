Alaska law enforcement responds to World War II-era plane crash with 2 people on board

A World War II-era plane crashed along a river near Fairbanks, Alaska, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said in an online dispatch a Douglas C-54, a four-engine propeller transport aircraft used by the U.S. Air Forces in World War II and the Korean War, crashed along the Tanana River on Tuesday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News Digital that two people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

The FAA said that the crash happened shortly after the plane took off from Fairbanks International Airport at 10 a.m. local time.

Local, state and federal agencies were all responding to the crash site.

“Please avoid the area and expect an increased first responder presence in the area,” troopers said in the dispatch. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

John Dougherty, a trooper’s spokesperson, did not provide additional information when reached out for comment.

This is a developing story.