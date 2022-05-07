Alabamians report seeing Vicky White at adult store before manhunt

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some Alabamians have reported seeing fugitive correctional officer Vicky White visiting an adult store before she disappeared with escaped Lauderdale County prisoner Casey Cole White.

Workers in the store, however, told NewsNation that they could not comment on any potential sightings.

Others reported seeing her inside a department store buying men’s clothing before she left, the outlet reported.

Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, who are not related but were allegedly in a “special relationship,” disappeared from Alabama’s Lauderdale County Detention Center on the morning of April 29.

US MARSHALS SAY FUGITIVE CASEY WHITE HAS TATTOOS ASSOCIATED WITH WHITE SUPREMACIST GANG SOUTHERN BROTHERHOOD

Investigators received a tip around 11 p.m. Thursday about a vehicle matching the description of the 2007 Ford Edge and have since been able to confirm the SUV is the same one used by Vicky White and Casey Cole White after their April 29 disappearance, the U.S. Marshal Service announced Friday.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly expressed surprise with Vicky White’s disappearance in an interview with NewsNation.

“Solid was my word for her. So when this happened it was such a shock. She was not a big talker. But got things done,” Connolly told the outlet. “It is like the stages of grief. You say, “This is unbelievable. This didn’t happen.’ Then you get to the point, where I am now, and I am mad that she did this.”

ALABAMA SHERIFF RELEASES JAILHOUSE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWING MURDER SUSPECT LEAVE WITH CORRECTIONS OFFICER

Meanwhile, Tyson Johnson, who worked under Vicky White at the jail for seven years, said the opposite.

“Nobody is surprised. Nobody that worked there with her is surprised,” he told NewsNation.

At the time of the pair’s disappearance, Vicky White, a high-ranking jail guard, left the facility alone with Casey, telling co-workers she was transporting him for an evaluation at the county courthouse, officials have said. She said she would then go to see her doctor, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said.

ALABAMA CORRECTIONS OFFICER HAD ESCAPE ‘METHODICALLY’ PLANNED: BODY LANGUAGE EXPERT

But Casey was not scheduled for an evaluation at the time, investigators later learned.

New USMS images from late Thursday include photos showing what Vicky White would look like if she changed her hair color from her normal blonde to a darker shade, or if she shortened it from her typical length.

And several new images show the numerous tattoos Casey White bore on both sides of his chest, his arms and his back. The tattoos include a horseshoe emblem with a red-colored flower on his left pec; ink encompassing his full right shoulder and another tattoo covering part of his left arm; and a confederate flag on his back emblazoned by the words “Southern Pride” in a crude script.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marshals describe White as being 6-foot-9 inches tall and about 330 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Law enforcement images show he has worn his hair in various ways through the years, including shaved, shaggy and with a buzz cut. He stands significantly taller than Vicky White, who is 5-foot-5 inches tall and approximately 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and is said to walk with a “waddling gait.”

The USMS is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information that leads them to the fugitives. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones, Adam Sabes and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.