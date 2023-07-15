Alabama woman disappears after calling 911 to report toddler walking along interstate

A woman in Alabama went missing on Thursday night after calling 911 to report a toddler who was walking along an interstate.

The Hoover Police Department said in a press release that 25-year-old Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell called 911 on Thursday night at 9:34 p.m. to report a toddler she saw walking on the side of Interstate 459 South near Birmingham, Alabama. Following the 911 call, Russell went to check on the minor and called a relative.

While on the phone with the relative, Russell stopped talking but the line “remained open,” according to police.

Once officers arrived at the scene shortly after, Russell’s car and some of her belongings were found nearby, but police didn’t find the female or the child who she called 911 about. The cell phone was also found at the scene, police said, according to FOX 5.

Officials say that Russell got off work from The Summit in Birmingham at around 8:20 p.m., then likely stopped at a restaurant to pick up food before she made the call to 911 at mile marker 11 on I-459 traveling toward Hoover.

Police say that one witness reported possibly seeing a light complected male standing outside of Russell’s car.

Investigators say that no children were reported missing in that area.

Talitha Russell, the woman’s mother, said that her daughter could be heard screaming on the phone before the line went silent.

“She got out of the car. My daughter-in-law could hear her ask if the child was OK, and she didn’t hear anything,” Talitha Russell said. “Then she heard our daughter Carlee scream.”

Russell is described as being 5’4 and weighs between 150-160 lbs.

People with information about the incident are encouraged to call 205-254-7777.