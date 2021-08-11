An Alabama woman was ambushed Sunday night at a Mobile gas station and thrown to the ground during a robbery attempt, reports said.

Police say a surveillance video showed the woman leaving her car and then being confronted by the suspect, Fox 10 News reported. She could be seen getting lifted off the ground and then at one point being flung onto the ground. The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Brandon Young.

Police said that the attacker fled with the woman’s keys and was arrested Tuesday morning. WVTM13 reported that Young faced a charge of third-degree burglary and is being held in jail on a $3,000 bond.

The station reported that the manager from the Chevron called police on Young earlier in the day because he was loitering.

“They came out here, told him to go away and he did. And he came back up here sometime again,” the manager said.

The woman’s stepmother told MyNBC15: “She really thought that he was going to kidnap her. That was what she really thought when he picked her up that he was going to try and take her to the car. He had no facial expression. He never spoke to her. He never said anything to her, he just grabbed her” the victim’s stepmom said.