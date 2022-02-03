Alabama woman, 25, found beaten to death with bag on her head; suspect in custody

An Alabama woman who was found dead in her apartment by her family was beaten to death, newly public court records say.

A suspect identified as Cortez Lenard Warren, 32, has been charged in connection with the death of Madison Shea Pilkington, 25, whose family found her body Saturday, AL.com reported.

“We’re devastated and we want people to keep us in their prayers,” Pilkington’s aunt, Dana Armstrong, told AL.com. “She was loved by everyone who knew her. It’s been such a shock.”

Warren was arrested and charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of marijuana, officials said.

“It appeared that someone tried to clean up the blood,” a detective wrote in the court records, AL.com reported. “Warren was interviewed post-Miranda and admitted to having attempted to clean up the crime scene.”

Pilkington and Warren, who were dating, were both co-workers at Baumhowers Victory Grille in Vestavia Hills, according to the report.

Pilkington’s family grew suspicious after they did not hear from her for a couple of days and she did not show up for work on Friday, prompting a member of the family to visit the couple’s apartment, court documents show.

The family member was previously given a key and entered the apartment at 4 a.m. Saturday, where he found the deceased Pilkington under a pile of blankets on the couch with a grocery bag covering her head, court records said, according to the report. The family member then reportedly left and called 911.

Law enforcement authorities identified Warren as a suspect and issued a “Be On The Look Out,” before they spotted him in a white Nissan Altima, officials said. The homicide suspect then led multiple law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase onto Interstate 65 before he surrendered, AL.com reported.

Warren has a history of domestic violence and was previously arrested in 2016 for assaulting another woman, though those charges were dropped, AL.com reported. He also allegedly broke Pilkington’s phone to prevent her from calling for help, court documents show.

Warren was being held in jail on a $262,000 bond, awaiting his initial court appearance Thursday, AL.com reported.