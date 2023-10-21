Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s staffer robbed at gunpoint in Washington D.C.

A staff member for Republican Sen. Katie Britt was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night, Washington D.C. Police confirmed.

According to FOX 5 D.C., Amanda Peper, a scheduler for the senator, was robbed at gunpoint at 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of E Street, Northeast on Thursday.

Police said that the Peper was walking to her building when she was approached by a man who pointed a gun in her face and said “Give me your purse and keys.”

Peper complied with the carjacker and gave him her belongings, police said.

Alabama Sen. Britt thanked officers who responded to the scene, but said it is “infuriating and completely unacceptable” that her staff member was attacked. The Republican senator blamed “out-of-control” crime in Washington D.C. for the incident.

“We thank God that she is safe and sound after this terrifying incident, and we’re grateful to the Capitol Police Department and Metropolitan Police Department officers who quickly and professionally responded to the scene,” Sen. Britt’s office said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “It is infuriating and completely unacceptable that an American who is on Capitol Hill to serve her country cannot safely walk the streets of Washington, D.C. at 8:30 at night because of the out-of-control crime in this city.”

“Just look at the police department’s own numbers – this year, robberies are up 68% and motor vehicle thefts are up 102%. Local elected officials in the District of Columbia have the responsibility not just to their citizens, but to the country, to step up and get a hold of the crime crisis ravaging the streets of our nation’s capital,” Sen. Britt added.

Sen. Britt’s staff member joins a growing list of Capitol Hill workers who have been attacked in recent months.

Earlier this month, Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked at gunpoint by three men.

“DC’s Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that happened around 9:30 p.m. in DC’s Navy Yard neighborhood,” Capitol police said. “The victim has been identified as a Member of Congress, so the USCP has investigators working with MPD on this case. Injuries were not reported. Detectives are working to track down the suspect.”

In March, Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paulsaid that a member of his staff was “brutally attacked.”

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.,” Paul said in a statement. “I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions.”

“We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy, so everyone can focus on healing and recovery,” he added.

In February, Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig was attacked in an elevator at her apartment building before fighting off her attacker.

The Democrat senator credited her morning coffee after she was unexpectedly attacked in the elevator of her Washington D.C. apartment.

