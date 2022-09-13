Alabama prison escape: Inmate Casey White, guard Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls

website maker

Alabama murder suspect Casey White and now-deceased jail guard Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while he was incarcerated in prison before his escape and a subsequent police manhunt.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said investigators think the pair, who are not related, may have plotted his escape over the phone during conversations that took place from August 2021 and February, WAFF-TV reported.

Singleton said the calls have not been listened to yet.

Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, developed a romantic relationship while he was being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center during the summer of 2021. He was later transported back to the Donaldson Correctional Facility where they shared 949 phone calls, Singleton said.

White was already serving a 75-year prison sentence when he was transferred from Donaldson to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence to stand trial there on unrelated murder charges linked to the 2015 murder of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway

After the April 29 escape, the pair spent 11 days on the run before Casey White was captured in Indiana. Vicky White shot herself in the head during a police pursuit and died a short time later.

In the months before the escape, she sold her home for about half of what she could have gotten and allegedly had about $90,000 in cash when she and Casey fled. April 29 was due to be her last day before retirement.

She was facing charges including forgery, identity theft and permitting/aiding an escape.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.