Alabama police officers shot, fighting for their lives: ‘Our hearts are shattered’

Two police officers in Alabama were fighting for their lives Tuesday after being shot, officials said.

Officers initially responded to a call about a shooting that occurred around 4:45 p.m. in Huntsville in the 4600 block of Governors House Drive, the Huntsville Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found a female shot. Two officers were then shot by a suspect at the scene.

They were taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment at the scene.

He was taken into custody around 6:20 p.m. and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities have not released the names of the officers or the suspect as well as what led to the shooting.

“Two HPD officers were shot in the line of duty this evening,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle tweeted. “Both have been transported to Huntsville Hospital with life–threatening injuries. Our hearts are shattered. Please send every prayer you have to the officers, their families, and the Huntsville Police Department.”

No other information was released.