Alabama middle school teacher doubles as drag queen in free time, tells children ‘Everybody loves a big bone’

A middle school teacher in Alabama spends his free time as a drag queen, and recently made sexually driven comments at a Drag Queen Story Time that was geared toward kids.

James Miller, a teacher at Mountain Gap Middle School in Huntsville, Alabama, operates the Facebook page “Madge D. Ivine (Miss Majesty Divine),” where he frequently posts pictures of himself attending drag events such as Drag Queen Story Time.

At one Drag Queen Story Time that was hosted at Hard Knocks Rescue & Training, Inc., an animal rescue organization, Miller made a comment while reading a book about a dog that hid its bone, saying in front of a group of children, “Everybody loves a big bone.”

The Sept. 24 event was livestreamed by the shelter.

Libs of TikTok first reported the story.

At one point, Miller said “We’re not still live, are we?”

One event Miller promoted on his Facebook pag, is titled “Drag Us to Hell.”

In a TikTok made after Libs of TikTok published its article, Miller claimed he had been “doxxed.”

“I really have no comment for anybody, so people need to stop asking,” he said in the video.

Fox News Digital reached out to Miller and the school for comment.