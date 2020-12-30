Alabama man dies after falling from tree stand in 'heartbreaking' hunting accident, police say

An Alabama man died this week in what police are calling a “heartbreaking” hunting accident.

The body of the 52-year-old – who has not been identified – was found Tuesday in a wooded area just outside of Birmingham, Sgt. Joni Money of the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office told The Birmingham News. He is believed to have fallen from his hunting tree stand.

“This man was doing everything right when it comes to hunting safety,” Money told the newspaper, adding that “a heartbreaking accident took his life.”

Investigators were called to the scene after family members stumbled upon the man’s body, Money also said.

The family went in search of the man after he left to go hunting earlier in the day and never returned home, according to The Birmingham News.

No foul play is suspected in the death.