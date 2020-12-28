Alabama man confessed to killing girlfriend, trying to burn remains: police

An Alabama man has confessed to killing his girlfriend and trying to burn her remains on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

Ace Antonio Pierre Belcher, 32, called Altoona cops late Thursday to report that he had an argument with his girlfriend, Traci Melvin Wilemon, that turned physical and led to her death, the Gadsden Times reported.

Belcher initially told responding cops he found Wilemon, 50, lifeless on the floor of their Altoona home, but unusual circumstances at the scene led cops to call investigators from the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Jonathan Horton said in a press release.

Deputies then obtained a search warrant and processed the scene for hours early on Christmas Day before Belcher confessed to killing Wilemon and trying to burn her remains, sheriff officials said.

Belcher, who was arrested early Friday, is facing charges of murder and abuse of a corpse. He remained held without bond early Monday, online records show.

It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy on Wilemon’s body. Investigators from the sheriff’s office will attend the examination, Horton said.

A message seeking additional comment from the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately returned early Monday.

