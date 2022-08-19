Alabama man charged with murder in death of TikTok star’s son

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Alabama man was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting and killing of 18-year-old Randon Lee, son of a popular TikTok influencer.

Reuben Thomas Gulley, 20, surrendered himself to the Mobile County Metro Jail in Alabama and has been charged with murder following a warrant issued on August 4, according to Fox 10 News.

Lee, the son of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols, was fatally shot at a gas station June 24 after meeting with at least two people to sell marijuana.

Nichols goes by shoelover99 on TikTok and is reportedly known as “Mama Tot” by her more than 8.7 million followers.

According to a post she made one day after Lee’s death, Lee would have turned 19 on June 25.

Prichard Police Department Detective, Jason Hadaway, said during a June news conference that Lee drove to a gas station in the Mobile suburb of Prichard around 8 p.m. June 24.

A man then entered the vehicle where Lee was apparently shot.

Surveillance footage showed the man running to a separate car while carrying what appeared to be a handgun.

In a Facebook post days after the event, Nichols said, “Please don’t think badly of my son for the circumstances of how he was taken.

“We are not ashamed of him, and never will be,” she continued. “When I was 18, I made poor choices myself.

“This person will be held accountable I believe that, so I will hold my faith close & my family in times of despair. It’s all we have,” she added.

Gulley is reportedly scheduled for a bond hearing Friday.

Fox News could not immediately reach the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office or the Prichard Police Department.