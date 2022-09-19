Alabama man, 70, dies after falling at a waterfall park in Grove Oak

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park.

The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet.

Rescue crews worked for hours to retrieve the body from the water.

High Falls Park is located in DeKalb County near Guntersville Lake, roughly 35 miles southeast of Huntsville. The park is known for its waterfall, a swimming area and hiking trails.